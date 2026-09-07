India goes big on defence: Rs 1.10 lakh crore acquisition plan cleared. What Army, Navy, IAF will get

About 98% of the procurements will be made from the Indian industry, the ministry said.

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Army Gets New Equipment

For the Indian Army, the DAC approved the procurement of Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Recce Vehicles, High Mobility Vehicles (HMV), Self-Propelled Mechanical Mine Layers (MML), Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs), Trawl Tanks and Sarvatra Bridge Systems.

The CBRN Recce Vehicles will detect, identify, monitor and mark areas contaminated with CBRN agents.

The HMVs will improve operational capabilities, logistics support and mobility in challenging terrain. The MMLs will provide fast and responsive mine-laying capability in difficult terrain.

The ALHs will be used for complex missions across different terrains and operational situations by the Army and the Indian Air Force.

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The Trawl Tanks and Sarvatra Bridge Systems will provide composite crossings to fighting formations during operations in varied terrain.

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Navy To Get New Radars, Marine Gas Turbines

For the Indian Navy, the DAC approved the procurement of Arudhra Radars and the design, development, and subsequent procurement of Marine Gas Turbines (MGTs).

The Arudhra Radar will replace existing Air Route Surveillance Radars at various Naval Air Stations.

The MGT, a warship propulsion system, will help reduce the Navy's dependence on foreign vendors.

IAF To Get Jammers, Secure Access Cards

For the Indian Air Force, the DAC approved proposals aimed at enhancing the war-fighting capability of fighters, transport aircraft, and helicopters.

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It also cleared the procurement of Ground-Based Multi-Purpose Jammers (GBMPJ) and installation of the Defence Forces Secure Access Card (DEFSAC) System.

The GBMPJ will provide effective jamming against adversary radars.

The DEFSAC system will replace existing paper-based identity cards, passes, and permits with an interoperable Radio Frequency Identification-based smart card system.

