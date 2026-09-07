GDP is not enough: UN expert group proposes 31 indicators to measure a nation's progress

Amidst the controversy over the first quarter GDP growth estimates not reflecting the correct economic picture, with questions over high unemployment and low per capita income, a UN-appointed Expert Group in May this year had submitted its report recommending global norms for measuring progress beyond GDP, and a clear, practical implementation agenda.



The High-Level Expert Group on Beyond GDP has proposed a dashboard of 31 indicators structured around four components. The first is foundational principles — peace, human rights, and respect for the planet, while the second component is current well-being, measured across domains that reflect people’s lived experiences, including material conditions and work, health, education, security, subjective well-being, social cohesion, quality of institutions and environmental quality.

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The third is equity and inclusion, and the fourth principle is sustainability and resilience. Together, these four components map the conditions a society needs not just to function today, but to hold together over time.



“At the heart of the framework lies the well-being of people and planet under one organising principle: that progress means equitable, inclusive, and sustainable well-being,” noted the report, pointing out that for decades, GDP and its growth have been treated as the closest thing the world has to a measure of progress. “Yet GDP growth has coexisted with persistent inequality, environmental degradation, and declining trust in public institutions,” it said.



The panel was set up by the UN Secretary-General in May 2025 and was co-chaired by Kaushik Basu, Carl Marks Professor of International Studies, Cornell University and Nora Lustig, Professor, Office of the Presidency, El Colegio de Mexico; Professor Emerita and Founding Director of the Commitment to Equity Institute, Tulane University.