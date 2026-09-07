RPG Life Sciences to launch GLP-1 drug in October after ₹215 crore API acquisitions

RPG Life Sciences is now evaluating more acquisitions as well as organic expansion.
RPG Life Sciences is set to enter the fast-growing GLP-1 market in October, even as the drugmaker accelerates its broader expansion through acquisitions and capacity additions in its API business.
The company has spent ₹215 crore on two API acquisitions in five weeks, taking its manufacturing capacity from 110 KL to 505 KL and more than doubling its API customer base.
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RPG Life Sciences Managing Director Ashok Nair told Business Today that the company is preparing to launch its GLP-1 product in October.
The company has tied up with a research innovator for the product. Nair said RPG Life Sciences sees the GLP-1 segment as a significant opportunity, particularly because of its presence in niche therapeutic areas.
Nair expects India's GLP-1 market to grow to around ₹4,000 crore over the next three to four years. The company expects its specialty-focused portfolio to help it gain a share of the growing market.
API capacity jumps after acquisitions
The GLP-1 push comes as RPG Life Sciences is also rapidly expanding its API business.
The company acquired Actis Generics for ₹85 crore, followed by the acquisition of Raghava Life Sciences. The two deals have increased its API manufacturing capacity from 110 KL to 505 KL.
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