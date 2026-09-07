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Tim Cook won’t be in Apple’s 2026 launch video: John Ternus takes centre stage in new era

Tim Cook won’t be in Apple’s 2026 launch video: John Ternus takes centre stage in new era

John Ternus, the new Apple CEO, will be opening and hosting the event, announcing the new iPhone lineup, iPhone Ultra, new Apple Watches, and other products.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 7, 2026 5:26 PM IST
Tim Cook won’t be in Apple’s 2026 launch video: John Ternus takes centre stage in new eraTim Cook will not appear in the iPhone launch video this year.

Apple’s annual iPhone launch event is in two days, and there are several anticipation around Tim Cook’s presence at the event after he stepped down as CEO. According to a Bloomberg report, Cook will remain a spectator at the Apple event and will not appear in the launch video this year.

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John Ternus, the new Apple CEO, will be opening and hosting the event, announcing new iPhone 18 Pro models, iPhone Ultra, new Apple Watches, and other products. Cook stepped down on September 9, 2026, and transitioned to a role as executive chairman. Due to the transition, it is highly unlikely that we will see him at the launch event.

Must read: Inside Apple’s CEO transition: Tim Cook’s $47M board role, John Ternus era, and App Store shakeup

However, the report highlighted that Cook will be in attendance and attend Apple's event screening from the VIP section. This has been done to put the spotlight on Ternus and to make him the for Apple’s upcoming products

Apple event 2026: When and where to watch online?

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The Apple event 2026 will be hosted by Ternus, the new Apple CEO, and it will be live-streamed globally on September 9, 2026, at 10:30 PM IST. Viewers can tune in live across platforms, including Apple TV, Apple’s YouTube channel, Apple's website, and its event page.

This year’s Apple event tagline is “Surprise and Shine,” setting the stage for a launch that could have a few surprises beyond the new iPhone lineup.

Must read: Before Apple’s foldable iPhone arrives, Huawei and Xiaomi foldables may take spotlight

Tim Cook’s role at Apple

Despite being an executive chairman, Cook will retain a significant influence and responsibilities at the company. As per Bloomberg, he will maintain company relations with policymakers and key government leaders, and he will also oversee international diplomatic challenges, regulatory compliance, and complex trade policies. Cook is also getting a new office at Apple's campus and a $47 million pay package, highlighting his role at the company.

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Published on: Sep 7, 2026 5:26 PM IST
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