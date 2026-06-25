West Asia crisis no bar: Corporate titans lock in multi-billion dollar bets on India

Even as the world dealt with the trade crisis and the West Asia crisis, global boardrooms continued to announce fresh investments for India. A series of commitments made between February and June 2026 covered AI infrastructure, manufacturing, research and development, cloud capacity and data centres.

The announcements came from companies including Google, ABB, AirTrunk, CPP Investments, Saint-Gobain and Amazon. Together, they outlined major plans for India across digital infrastructure and industrial expansion over the coming years.

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Here are 6 major bets made on India in the past four months:

On February 18, 2026, Google announced a five-year $15 billion AI infrastructure plan for India. The plan includes subsea connectivity, data centres, cloud capacity and AI skilling in the country.

announced a five-year AI infrastructure plan for India. The plan includes subsea connectivity, data centres, cloud capacity and AI skilling in the country. On March 9, 2026, ABB announced a $75 million investment in India to expand manufacturing and research and development capabilities across critical industrial segments.

announced a investment in India to expand manufacturing and research and development capabilities across critical industrial segments. On June 5, 2026, Australia’s AirTrunk said it planned to invest $30 billion in India to build 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2030.

said it planned to invest in India to build 5 GW of data centre capacity by 2030. On June 17, 2026, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board committed up to ₹7,000 crore with CtrlS Datacenters to expand India’s digital infrastructure and hyperscale data centre capacity.

committed up to with CtrlS Datacenters to expand India’s digital infrastructure and hyperscale data centre capacity. A day later, on June 18, 2026, Saint-Gobain announced another €1 billion investment in India over the next five years, describing India as one of its fastest-growing markets.

announced another investment in India over the next five years, describing India as one of its fastest-growing markets. On June 25, 2026, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and announced plans to take Amazon’s India investment commitment to $48 billion by 2030. The commitment includes fresh expansion in AI and cloud infrastructure.

The sheer volume of these commitments — climaxing with Amazon's massive $48 billion push — makes the message clear. Global CEOs see India as the next big growth engine, and they are getting in early and investing heavily to secure their position.