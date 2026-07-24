Tata Consumer Products Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 29%, revenue at Rs 5,349 crore 

Tata Consumer Products on Friday reported a 29% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2026 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 427 crore in Q1 against Rs 332 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 12% to Rs 5349 crore in the last quarter against Rs 4779 crore a year ago.

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EBITDA rose 19% to Rs 730 crore in Q1FY27 against Rs 615 crore in Q1FY26.

The earnings were announced after market hours. The stock fell 1.66% to Rs 1088.60 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1107. The firm said international business rose 16% (3% in constant currency terms). US business delivered 7% growth in constant currency terms. UK business declined 2% in constant currency terms, led by an intense summer which drove a slowdown in the everyday black tea category.

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Revenue from Canada business was flat. However, value share improved across regular and specialty driven by strong execution. Tea volumes from Indian business grew 2%, revenue fell 4% as the benefit of lower tea cost was passed on to consumers. Salt delivered 7% revenue growth, led by 7% volume growth.

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14 new products were launched during the quarter, with a strong innovation pipeline in place for the rest of the year.

Tata Starbucks’ revenue grew 11% YoY with a healthy same -store sales growth.

Sunil D'Souza, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Consumer Products said "We delivered yet another quarter of double-digit topline growth, backed by volume growth. Importantly, this translated to a consolidated net profit growth of 29%. The India branded business delivered robust underlying volume growth reflecting continued focus on execution, category expansion and innovation. Our 'Growth' businesses performed very well and have scaled their overall contribution to the India business. Tata Sampann continued to record exceptional growth driven by performance across multiple categories- dry fruits, cold-pressed oils as well as core pulses and spices. The Ready-To-Drink business delivered a strong quarter with strong performance across core brands as well as new launches.