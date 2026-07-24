Suzlon shares: Is the multibagger's dream run over? What investors should expect next

Suzlon Energy may not be poised for a swift comeback despite investor hopes of a recovery, with market expert Pradeep Haldar cautioning that the stock’s high-momentum phase appears to be behind it for now. Responding to a viewer query from an investor holding the stock at Rs 62, Haldar said the counter is unlikely to deliver the kind of “one-sided uptrend” seen in earlier years, even as he outlined a medium-term trading band and risk levels.



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Momentum theme loses steam

Haldar’s core argument was that several market themes that dominated from 2021 through mid-2024 have since lost leadership. He placed Suzlon in that same bucket, alongside defence and railway names, saying the market has turned more selective after a prolonged run-up in these sectors.

“Suzlon abhi nahi chalega,” he said, adding that stocks and themes that ran strongly through 2021, 2022, 2023 and even up to June-July 2024 have broadly stopped delivering the same momentum. According to him, Suzlon’s peak was formed “almost August 2024 ke aas-paas,” after which the stock failed to sustain its earlier trajectory.



What investors should watch now

For investors already holding the stock, Haldar did not recommend panic selling, but he made it clear that expectations need to be reset. “Stock utna tezi ektarfa uptrend aapko nahi milenge,” he said, signalling that any gains from here may be gradual rather than explosive.

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His trading framework is straightforward: maintain a stop loss at Rs 47, while watching for upside targets of Rs 64 and Rs 71. The suggested holding period for that view is two to three quarters, indicating that any meaningful move, if it comes, may take time rather than unfold in a quick rebound.



Broader read-through for renewable plays

The Suzlon Energy Ltd call also reflects a wider shift in market behaviour. In the broader discussion, Haldar repeatedly stressed that investors should avoid assuming that every former high-flyer will automatically regain momentum simply because the underlying sector remains structurally attractive.

That distinction matters in renewable energy, where long-term business optimism does not always translate into immediate stock price performance. For Suzlon investors, the message is clear: the stock may still offer tactical upside from current levels, but the era of effortless rerating appears to have cooled. In the near term, disciplined risk management may matter more than chasing a dramatic turnaround.