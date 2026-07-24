NTA sacks 47 officials as Centre launches major overhaul after exam paper leak row

The Centre has begun a major overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA), terminating the services of 47 officials as part of a sweeping reform exercise aimed at strengthening the integrity of India's examination system following a series of paper leak controversies.

Sources, as reported by India Today, said the dismissals mark the first phase of a broader restructuring of the NTA, with additional reforms expected over the next month. Legal and criminal proceedings are also likely to be initiated against some officials, although details of their roles have not been disclosed.

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The revamp comes amid heightened scrutiny of the testing agency following allegations of irregularities in several competitive examinations, particularly the NEET-UG paper leak, which triggered nationwide protests and renewed calls for accountability in the conduct of public examinations.

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According to sources, one of the key focus areas of the reform exercise will be the NTA's outsourcing model. The government plans to tighten procedures governing outsourced services to create a more secure and leak-proof examination system.

The National Testing Agency was established in 2017 as an autonomous organisation to conduct entrance examinations for admission to higher educational institutions. Today, it conducts more than 20 national-level examinations, including NEET-UG, JEE Main and CUET.

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Structural and operational changes

A committee of experts has been tasked with recommending structural and operational changes to improve the agency's efficiency, transparency and examination security, sources said.

The overhaul follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a series of measures to curb examination malpractice, including the establishment of fast-track courts for speedy trials in paper leak cases.

The reforms also come in the wake of sustained protests over alleged examination irregularities. Demonstrations led by the satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar drew support from students and Opposition parties, increasing pressure on the government to reform the examination system.

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More reforms

Separately, the Union Cabinet has approved a draft bill to strengthen the legal framework against organised paper leaks. The proposed amendments to the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 seek to double the maximum jail term from five years to 10 years and increase the maximum fine from ₹1 crore to ₹10 crore for organised examination fraud.

The reforms come at a time when the NTA is also grappling with manpower constraints. The Ministry of Education informed the Lok Sabha on July 22 that the agency has only 24 permanent employees against a sanctioned strength of 39 posts. It currently relies on 73 contractual employees and 124 outsourced personnel to conduct examinations and manage operations.

The government's latest measures signal a broader effort to restore confidence in India's public examination system by tightening institutional oversight, strengthening accountability and improving operational safeguards.

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