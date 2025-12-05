India isn’t neutral — it stands firmly for peace in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin during their summit on Friday.

In his televised remarks, Modi said the war must end through dialogue and diplomacy, reiterating India’s support for a peaceful resolution. Putin, in response, said Russia is also working toward a peaceful solution.

Advertisement

"Since the Ukraine crisis began, we have been in constant discussion. From time to time, you too, as a true friend, have kept us informed about everything. I believe that trust is a great strength, and I have discussed this matter with you many times and also presented it before the world. The welfare of nations lies in the path of peace. Together, we will lead the world towards that path. I am fully confident that with the efforts being made in recent days, the world will once again return to the direction of peace," PM Modi said.

VIDEO | During bilateral meeting with Russian President Putin, PM Modi (@narendramodi) says, "Since the Ukraine crisis began, we have been in constant discussion. From time to time, you too, as a true friend, have kept us informed about everything. I believe that trust is a great… pic.twitter.com/YJIpCkxatE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 5, 2025

The Russian President expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for India's focus on Ukraine peace initiatives.

Advertisement

"Our relations are deeply rooted in history – but it's not words that matter, it's the substance, which is profound," Putin told PM Modi.

Putin's India trip

Previously, President Putin was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a tri-services guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the talks with Prime Minister Modi. After this, he visited the Raj Ghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the memorial.

Putin landed in New Delhi around 7 pm yesterday — his first India visit in four years and since the Ukraine war began in 2022. Modi greeted him with a hug at Palam airport before they travelled together in a white SUV to the PM’s residence.

After the Modi-Putin talks, India and Russia are likely to ink a slew of agreements, including one on facilitating the movement of Indian workers to Russia, and another on logistical support under a broader framework of defence cooperation.The two countries are also likely to discuss New Delhi's proposed free trade agreement with the Eurasian Economic Union.