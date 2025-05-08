India-Pakistan tension: Punjab's Gurdaspur enforces district-wide night blackout till further notice

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise, authorities in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district have imposed a night-time blackout, effective immediately. The move, announced by the Deputy Commissioner, marks one of the most significant civilian precautions in the region since the recent military escalation.

The blackout, set from 9 PM to 5 AM daily, will continue until further notice, as a security measure in response to the prevailing cross-border situation.

According to the official notice issued by the Gurdaspur administration, the district-wide blackout will be enforced every night. While hospitals and central jails are exempted, they are required to keep all windows and doors closed to prevent light leakage.

The directive urges all residents and commercial establishments to strictly comply with the blackout order and ensure that no external lighting is visible during the stipulated hours.

Why it matters

Gurdaspur, which lies near the India-Pakistan international border, holds strategic significance and has previously been on alert during periods of heightened military activity. The decision comes amid growing security concerns following recent cross-border developments, including Operation Sindoor and the retaliatory responses from Pakistan.