'Wasn't given parole for my mother's last rites during Emergency': Rajnath Singh tears into Congress over 'dictatorship' charge

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday rejected the Congress' charge that the Modi government was turning into a 'dictatorship' and said the 'real dictatorship' was during the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Emergency was imposed in India from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977.

Rajnath Singh, then 23-24 years old, was jailed for 18 months. Singh, then a teacher, had participated in the 'JP Movement' and was the Convenor of the Ghazipur-Sonbhadra district. He was jailed because he opposed the Emergency. "Those who imposed dictatorship are accusing us of being dictators," he said while speaking with ANI Editor Smita Prakash.

The defence minister also recalled how he was not even given parole during his mother's demise. "She was hospitalised for 27 days and died, but I could not meet her. I was not given parole to attend my mother's last rites during the Emergency, and now they (Congress) accuse us of tanasahi (dictatorship)," Rajnath said, revealing the untold story of the 1975 Emergency.

#WATCH | ''I was not given parole to attend my mother's last rites during the Emergency, and now Congress call us dictators," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reveals the untold story of the 1975 Emergency. pic.twitter.com/cvgoQ0KMoi — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Speaking on terrorism from Pakistan, Singh said Islamabad will have to suffer the consequences of its actions in case it tries to destabilise India through terror activities. He said Pakistan can always ask for help from India to combat terrorism if the neighbouring country feels that it is unable to do it alone.

The defence minister added that Pakistan must rein in terror emanating from its soil, adding that India is ready to offer its support if needed.

Singh added that Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir "was, is and will remain part of India".

On the allegations of the BJP using central agencies to send opposition leaders to jail, the Union minister said asked "Why is it that they are not getting relief from the courts in the cases?"

On being asked how many times the BJP would need to use PM Modi to fight elections, the defence minister said that "Modiji is not going anywhere. He is there and will continue to be there in the future as well. This is just the third term, he will be there in the fourth term as well."