India steps up maritime surveillance amid rising risks in Gulf waters

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) on Tuesday said it is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf and has activated enhanced precautionary measures to safeguard Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers operating in the region.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the prevailing security environment and its potential implications for Indian maritime assets and personnel. During the meeting, the Director General of Shipping briefed the minister on the status of Indian-flagged ships and Indian seafarers in the affected region.

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The ministry, through the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS), has intensified monitoring in response to reported threats across the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas, including missile and drone activity, electronic interference, and other maritime security concerns.

Authorities have initiated real-time tracking of Indian-flagged vessels, with increased reporting frequency, and established 24x7 monitoring through the MMDAC DGComm Centre. Mandatory reporting protocols have also been prescribed for vessels, owners, and managers.

The government is coordinating closely with the Indian Navy, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Information Fusion Centre–Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR), the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), and Indian missions abroad. Shipping companies and recruitment agencies have been advised to exercise caution in crew deployment and maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families.

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A dedicated Quick Response Team has been set up to enable swift inter-agency coordination and provide immediate assistance to Indian seafarers and their families. Helpline numbers have also been activated and shared with families through recruitment and placement service licensees.