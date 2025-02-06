India strengthens healthcare amid climate, pandemic, and inequality challenges: WHO report

Despite the threats posed by climate change, pandemics, and rising inequalities to universal healthcare coverage, India is advancing efforts to strengthen its health systems, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) annual report on India for 2024, released this week, has stated.

The report highlighted that India has reported an 80% decline in malaria cases and an 81% reduction in malaria-related deaths in 2023 compared to 2015. It also outlined India’s efforts to eliminate leprosy, strengthen disease surveillance, and tackle antimicrobial resistance, along with initiatives in maternal and child healthcare, HIV and tuberculosis prevention, and hospital waste management.

“While progress has been significant, challenges remain. Climate change, pandemics and rising inequalities remain a threat and underscore the urgency for building resilient health systems,” said Dr Roderico H Ofrin, WHO Representative to India, in his message in the report.

According to the report, WHO has supported India in launching the National Action Plan for Snakebite Prevention and implementing measures to improve infection control in hospitals. The organisation has helped train healthcare professionals, introduce new treatment regimens, and strengthen India’s preparedness for health emergencies.

Leprosy control remains a key focus, with WHO assisting in assessing progress under the National Strategic Plan and training state leprosy officers in regions with a higher prevalence of the disease. The report notes that for rabies, which accounts for a significant share of global deaths, WHO has worked with the National Centre for Disease Control and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to develop state-level action plans. These plans emphasise early medical care, vaccination, and controlling the stray dog population.

“WHO’s field teams continued to play a pivotal role in supporting the Government of India’s efforts to eliminate tuberculosis (TB), measles and rubella, malaria, leprosy, and lymphatic filariasis. From strengthening immunization services for disease prevention and laboratory networks for screening, early detection, and treatment, WHO teams on the ground worked shoulder-to-shoulder with government officials at the national, state, and district levels, partners, and the frontline health workforce to realize India’s mission of ensuring health for all,” said Ofrin in his message in the report.

The report also highlights India's efforts to address snakebites, which cause around 50,000 deaths annually. In March, India launched the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming, with WHO providing technical support. The plan aims to reduce deaths and disabilities from snakebites by 2030.

On managing HIV, hepatitis, and sexually transmitted infections, WHO has helped India develop a framework integrating HIV and non-communicable disease services, now being implemented across 11 states, covering around 60,000 people living with HIV. The report states that WHO has also supported efforts to estimate the burden of viral hepatitis and strengthen measures to prevent the transmission of hepatitis, HIV, and syphilis from mothers to newborns. India has adopted WHO’s shorter tuberculosis preventive treatment regimen to lower TB-related deaths among people living with HIV, and nearly 1,500 professionals from 500 antiretroviral therapy centres have been trained on the new guidelines, the report said.

The report highlighted antimicrobial resistance as an ongoing challenge. WHO has assisted in developing India’s National Action Plan on AMR 2.0 and supported state-level containment plans. Seven states — Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Gujarat, and Rajasthan — have endorsed these plans. WHO has also contributed to strengthening AMR surveillance in Maharashtra, Kerala, and Delhi and introduced infection prevention and control programmes in several states.

On hospital waste management, in the report said, WHO, has been working with the health ministry to compile a compendium of effluent treatment technologies. The report notes that initial assessments of water quality and hospital waste management have been conducted in 24 health facilities across two states, with further consultations planned.