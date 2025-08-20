India successfully test-fires Agni-5: 'All operational parameters validated' 

India on Wednesday successfully test-fired its nuclear-capable Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM), Agni-5, validating its full range of operational and technical parameters, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

"Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile ‘Agni 5’ was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha on August 20, 2025. The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command," the ministry said.

Reports indicate India has just carried out a test launch of the AGNI-5 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile, using NOTAM data, here is a map outlining the missile’s 4,790 km tested range https://t.co/AhcIOwVVl7 pic.twitter.com/MnIJqpdqWD — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) August 20, 2025

Developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme, Agni-5 is a three-stage, solid-fuelled, canister-launched missile capable of striking targets beyond 5,000 kilometres.

Agni-5 is a cornerstone of India's strategic deterrence posture, forming part of the country's credible minimum nuclear deterrence policy. It provides a robust second-strike capability and plays a vital role in national security and self-defense.

In March 2024, DRDO successfully carried out the first flight test of Agni-5 equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. This advancement allows a single Agni-5 missile to deliver multiple nuclear warheads to different targets in a single launch, significantly enhancing India's strategic flexibility and deterrence.

The Ministry of Defence has previously noted Agni-5's contribution to improving survivability, readiness, and flexibility of India's strategic forces.

