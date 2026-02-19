India to fully restore visa services in Bangladesh soon, says top diplomat

In a sign that ties between India and Bangladesh may be improving, a senior Indian diplomat in Bangladesh has said that India will soon restore all visa services in the country.

Aniruddha Das, India’s senior consular official in Sylhet, told Bangladeshi media that steps are being taken to fully resume all visa services.

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“Medical and double-entry visas are being issued now, and steps are under way to resume other categories, including travel visas,” Das was quoted as saying by BDNews24.

“All types of Indian visa processing will return to normal soon,” he told Desh Rupantor.

The diplomat was speaking at the Sylhet District Press Club on Thursday. “India–Bangladesh relations are founded on mutual respect and honour,” Desh Rupantor quoted Das as saying.

India’s relations with Bangladesh had worsened following the July-August 2024 agitation, which led to the fall of the Awami League government and the departure of then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

India had enjoyed its best bilateral relations with Bangladesh since 2009, when Hasina first became Prime Minister. New Delhi was seen in Bangladesh as supporting Hasina, whose government had grown increasingly authoritarian in later years.

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Relations hit a low during the interim administration led by Muhammad Yunus, which released anti-India activists and radicals from jails. Anti-India campaigns peaked during that period.

Due to serious threats to its missions, India began suspending visa services in Bangladesh from December 17, 2025, starting with the closure of the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in Dhaka.

With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chief Tarique Rahman becoming Prime Minister after the February 12 election, there are signs that both countries are ready to improve ties.

“Ordinary people of both the countries will be the principal stakeholders in this stable, positive, and long-term relationship,” Das said.

“Our thoughts, values, and cultures have been woven together in a single thread since ancient times,” he added.

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Why did India suspend visa services in Bangladesh?

India first suspended visa services on August 8, 2024, during the July uprising, just three days after Sheikh Hasina fled to India.

All Indian Visa Application Centres in Bangladesh were closed, citing the “unstable situation.”

Services were partially restored later, limited to medical and double-entry visas. By early to mid-2025, visa issuance gradually increased but remained below pre-August 2024 levels. Daily visas fell from 8,000 before August 2024 to around 1,500, according to multiple media reports citing Indian diplomatic sources.

The next suspension occurred in November 2025, after anti-India protests following the death of radical leader Osman Hadi. India’s IVACs were steadily shut down, with Dhaka closing on November 17, followed by Chittagong, Khulna, and Rajshahi by November 22. In response, the interim Bangladeshi administration suspended visa services at its missions in New Delhi, Kolkata, Agartala, and other locations.