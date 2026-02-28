India warns citizens in Israel after Israeli pre-emptive strike on Iran

The Embassy of India in Tel Aviv on Friday issued a security advisory for Indian nationals residing in Israel, urging them to exercise utmost caution amid the prevailing security situation in the region.

In the advisory dated February 28, 2026, the Embassy asked Indian citizens to remain vigilant at all times and strictly adhere to safety guidelines and instructions issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. Nationals have also been directed to regularly check updated instructions on the official Israeli emergency portal.

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Indian citizens were advised to stay in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces near their residences or workplaces. The advisory further recommended avoiding all non-essential travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens were encouraged to closely monitor local news, official announcements and emergency alerts.

In case of emergencies, the Embassy has provided a 24x7 helpline (+972-54-7520711) and an email contact (cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in

) for assistance. It said it remains in close coordination with relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary.

The advisory comes after Israel, with support from the United States, carried out what it described as a pre-emptive strike on Iran on Saturday, escalating tensions in the Middle East. Reports indicated that the strike occurred near offices linked to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

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Earlier, Israel’s defence ministry confirmed the operation, announcing a “pre-emptive strike” as air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem and emergency alerts warning of an “extremely serious” threat were issued nationwide. “The State of Israel has launched a pre-emptive strike against Iran. Defence Minister Israel Katz has declared a special and immediate state of emergency throughout the country,” the ministry said in a statement.

As of now, there have been no confirmed reports of missile launches from Iran toward Israeli territory. Authorities have advised residents to remain near designated safe rooms as a precaution, though no formal instruction has been issued requiring people to take shelter at this stage.

Amid the unfolding strikes, Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad released a message in Persian on its official Telegram channel, addressing the Iranian public directly. The agency said it had established a secure and dedicated Telegram platform for Iranians and invited them to join. “Our Iranian brothers and sisters, you are not alone,” the message stated. “Together we will return Iran to its glorious days.” Mossad also urged individuals inside Iran to share photos and videos documenting what it described as their “just struggle against the regime.”