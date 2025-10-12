Bangladesh's interim head Muhammad Yunus has said that he worries about the potential return of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from exile in India. "We are always worried about that," Yunus said, referring to the possibility that external forces could support Hasina's return to Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina completed a year in exile in India this August. Earlier this week, a special tribunal in Bangladesh issued arrest warrants against Hasina and 29 others on charges of crimes against humanity related to alleged enforced disappearances during her Awami League regime.

Hasina faces multiple cases after being ousted last year following mass student-led protests in the country.

On the question of whether India would hand Hasina over to Bangladesh, Yunus said: "Given to themselves, if they are free to make a choice, probably they will keep her. If some legal obligation is there that they cannot avoid, then the situation will be different."

Asked about India's interest in retaining her, Yunus added: "They have been supporting her all along. They're still hoping - probably those who are behind her - that she will come back in Bangladesh and with full glory of returning as a victorious leader."

When asked whether India's going to bring Hasina back to Dhaka, Yunus said: "I wouldn't say exactly in those words. But the possibility that some external forces will support her to come back to Bangladesh - and we are always worried about that."

Yunus said he had requested New Delhi to dissuade Hasina from making any political comments from India. "I told Modi two things. You want to keep her (Hasina). I can't tell you what to do with her but make sure she doesn't talk about us. She doesn't talk about Bangladeshi people or any other issues. He said the social media I cannot control."