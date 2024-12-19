India won't travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy: ICC announces hybrid model for India-Pak matches; details here

After months of speculation, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday that the 2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy will be conducted in a hybrid model, with India's matches with Pakistan taking place at a neutral venue. In a statement, the ICC said: "India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue."

This policy extends to Pakistan's matches during the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025 and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026, both of which will be hosted by India. The decision is aimed at ensuring the safety and security of teams and officials amid strained relations between India and Pakistan.

The ICC's announcement comes amid uncertainty over India’s participation in the Champions Trophy, scheduled to begin on February 19 in Pakistan. India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan had raised concerns about the future of the tournament. "This will apply to the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 (hosted by Pakistan), as well as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 (hosted by India) and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (hosted by India and Sri Lanka)," ICC said.

Alongside this decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been awarded hosting rights for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in 2028. Neutral venue arrangements will also apply to this tournament. Additionally, Cricket Australia is set to host one of the senior ICC women’s events during the 2029-2031 cycle.

The schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be confirmed soon, with Pakistan aiming to defend the title they won in 2017. The eight-team event will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, and South Africa, alongside hosts Pakistan.