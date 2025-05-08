Indian air defence downs Pakistani drones in Jaisalmer; shelling reported at 3 border posts

All Pakistani drones targeting Jaisalmer were neutralized before they could cross into Indian airspace, sources said late Thursday. Heavy shelling was reported in forward border posts in the region.

This comes amid a dramatic escalation following Pakistan’s strike on Jammu, which triggered the activation of India’s multi-layered air defence grid, including the high-end S-400 missile system. Indian security forces are currently engaged in real-time intercept operations across multiple zones.

Eight missiles launched from Pakistan and aimed at critical targets—including the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and nearby areas—were destroyed mid-air by the S-400 air defence system.

To ensure clear air defence operations, electricity was shut down across Jammu, with power outages later extending to Amritsar as well.

Two Pakistani drones were also shot down near Jammu University. Heavy ceasefire violations have been confirmed in Samba, with artillery shelling and aerial intrusions continuing throughout the region. Indian air defence teams and surface-to-air missile (SAM) units remain active near key military and civilian installations in Jammu, Akhnoor, Pathankot, and Samba.

Meanwhile, drone attacks have been detected across Udhampur, Akhnoor, Jammu, and Pathankot. Air defence forces remain on high alert, engaging incoming threats as the situation unfolds.

In anticipation of further escalation, the Indian Army and Border Security Force (BSF) have cordoned off a 100 km zone along the India-Pakistan border. Military intelligence has observed heavy troop mobilisation across the border from Indian positions, raising the possibility of additional hostile action.

Authorities have heightened alert levels across northwestern India as the conflict spills from Jammu and Punjab into Rajasthan, marking a significant expansion of hostilities with potentially grave strategic consequences.