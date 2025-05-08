India foils Pakistan’s drone attack on Jammu airport, Pathankot airbase. Here’s what we know 

A dozen locations in Jammu, including the airstrip, were targeted by Pakistan today evening, which were foiled by the Indian armed forces. A similar attempt on Pathankot airbase also failed.

Security agencies said that eight missiles were launched from Pakistan, targeting the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, Akhnoor, and nearby areas. All were successfully intercepted by the S-400 air defence system. They were neutralised mid-air with no damage or casualties were reported.

Reports emerged of artillery shelling in Kupwara, Udhampur, along with shelling targeting the air base in Pathankot. All nearby areas were also targeted.

In a swift response, the Indian defence systems tackled the targeted strikes and activated air raid sirens, which were heard in Akhnoor and Kishtwar of Jammu Division, where a complete blackout was also enforced.

One drone hit Jammu airport while Indian air defence systems downed three others in Pathankot, Jammu city, and Udhampur. The Air Defence system took down two drones near Jammu University. Multiple blasts have been heard in Jammu. Also, a drone was seen in the Sujanpur area of Pathankot. The Army shot down a drone.

An explosion was also heard in Jaisalmer, while heavy shelling by mortars was reported in Tanghdhar.

Tensions escalated further on wee hours of Thursday as multiple military installations across Northern and Western India—including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj—came under attack from drones and missiles launched from across the border.