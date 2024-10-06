Indian Air Force used Rafale jet to shoot down Chinese spy balloon-type target: Report

The Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully demonstrated its ability to neutralise high-altitude spy balloon-type targets at over 55,000 feet along India's eastern front, news agency ANI reported on Sunday. The operation took place a few months ago using a Rafale fighter jet under the Eastern Air Command's area of responsibility.

Sources told the news agency that a balloon similar in function to the Chinese spy balloon shot down by the US Air Force in early 2023 was used for the drill. Though smaller in size, it was equipped with a payload and was targeted using a missile from the IAF's inventory. The balloon was successfully destroyed at an altitude of over 55,000 feet.

The capability was tested when current Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, was Vice Chief of Air Staff, and Air Marshal SP Dharkar, the current Vice Chief, was in charge of the Eastern Air Command. At the time, Air Marshal Surat Singh, now Eastern Air Commander, was Director General Air Operations.

This exercise follows a similar incident in early 2023 when the US Air Force shot down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. That balloon had drifted over North America for several days, and similar sightings occurred in Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory, although no immediate action was taken at the time.

The IAF has since been developing standard operating procedures to address such aerial threats in the future, aiming to respond quickly and effectively to surveillance balloons.