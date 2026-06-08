Indian Air Force will deploy Mi-17 helicopters to carry NEET retest question papers

The Indian Air Force will carry the NEET question papers for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled on June 21, providing logistical support for the secure transportation of confidential question paper packets across the country, top sources told India Today. Mi-17 helicopters and other air assets will be deployed to ensure timely and secure delivery.

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According to sources, the IAF will transport question paper packets from 18 designated locations to distribution centres and examination hubs nationwide. This move is part of an extensive security framework to prevent a repeat of the irregularities that led to the cancellation of the earlier examination.

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Sources added that Mi-17 helicopters and other aircraft will be used, especially in locations where rapid transportation is required. The use of military air assets aims to ensure strict security, reduce transit delays, and maintain the integrity of the examination process. Military and security officials have been instructed to remain on standby, with the armed forces ready to provide additional assistance for the smooth conduct of the re-examination.

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The deployment of IAF assets comes as authorities implement one of the most stringent security exercises for a national entrance examination. Ahead of the June 21 re-examination, question paper setters, moderators, and translators have been moved to a secure undisclosed facility, where they will remain under lockdown until the examination is conducted. Access to mobile phones, laptops, internet services, and all forms of external communication has been heavily restricted to eliminate any possibility of a paper leak.

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Sources said the lockdown of paper setters is part of a broader multi-layered security plan designed to safeguard every stage of the examination process, from question paper preparation and storage to transportation and distribution. Security agencies have been tasked with maintaining strict oversight throughout the operation, while the armed forces remain on standby to provide further logistical or operational support if required.

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The Centre's heightened security measures follow the cancellation of the original NEET-UG 2026 examination amid paper leak allegations. Authorities are positioning the June 21 re-test as a trust-restoration exercise, focusing on ensuring that every stage of the process, from question paper preparation and transportation to distribution at examination centres, remains secure, transparent, and tamper-proof.

