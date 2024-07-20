Indian Army deploys 500 Para Forces commandos to neutralise over 50 Pakistani terrorists in Jammu 

In response to the infiltration of well-trained Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is strategically readjusting its forces based on recent intelligence assessments and evolving security needs.

According to defence sources, approximately 500 Para Special Forces commandos have been deployed to locate and neutralise 50 to 55 infiltrating terrorists from Pakistan who aim to revitalise terrorist activities in the area.

To strengthen operations, intelligence agencies have enhanced their efforts in the region, targeting the infrastructure that supports these terrorists, including networks of overground workers.

The Indian Army has also mobilised additional troops, bringing in a brigade consisting of 3,500 to 4,000 personnel to counter what is perceived as Pakistan’s proxy aggression. Military officials on the ground are actively formulating strategies to locate and eliminate these terrorists, who are reportedly armed with advanced weaponry and communication devices.

Currently, the Army maintains an established counter-terrorist framework in the region, which includes two battalions of the Rashtriya Rifles—Romeo and Delta forces—alongside several regular infantry divisions.

This comprehensive approach underscores the Indian military’s commitment to ensuring security and stability in Jammu amid rising threats.

