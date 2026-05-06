Indian companies to invest $20 billion in the US across sectors: Sergio Gor

Indian companies are planning to invest $20.5 billion in the US across sectors in the US, said US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor. He said the investments were announced by 12 Indian companies.

Gor said this was proof of investments flowing back to the US under Donald Trump.

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“Under President Trump’s leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced $1.1 billion in investments just today! These partnerships are creating REAL American jobs and building STRONGER supply chains. Proof that when the world's largest democracies do business together, everyone wins,” he said.

Under President Trump’s leadership investment is flowing back into the United States at record levels! Indian companies plan to invest over $20.5 billion in various sectors including tech, manufacturing, and pharmaceuticals. This includes the 12 Indian companies who announced… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 6, 2026

At the SelectUSA Investment Summit held at National Harbour in Maryland, several Indian companies announced investments across sectors including aerospace and defence, energy, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence. US Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt said these investments are expected to create 1,500 jobs in the US.

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Abhyuday Group announced the largest investment of $900 million to establish manufacturing clusters in five US states. Mumbai-based Sterlite Technologies Limited revealed plans for a greenfield factory investment of up to $100 million to provide connectivity solutions, including terminating optical fibre cables. PR Jindal Group announced an investment of $87 million in Texas and Mississippi.

Delhi-based Jivo Wellness Group will invest $15 million to set up a manufacturing plant in the US. Indore-based TechDome Solutions plans to invest up to $75 million, creating 100 jobs over the next five years.

Chennai-based Atri AI, which develops edge AI systems for real-time intelligence, intends to invest about USD 2 million over two to three years to build engineering, sales and technology operations in the US. Kerala’s Magno Innovation, specialising in aerial drones and geospatial intelligence platforms for the oil and gas industry, plans to establish a US field operations base with an initial investment of $2 million.

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Satori XR from Chennai has set up its US headquarters in Michigan and will invest $1.5 million over five years, creating 20 to 25 jobs in engineering, enterprise sales, marketing and customer management. Kerala-based Roche AI, which builds physical AI and industrial autonomy systems, plans to establish its first US presence in Texas with a $5 million investment, creating up to 20 engineering and customer support roles.

Polyhose Inc, a global industrial hoses and fittings manufacturer, plans to expand US operations with a $2 million investment in Los Angeles. Chennai-based KISSFLOW, a B2B software and AI-powered low-code platform, will invest $2 million in a Houston facility to support the energy sector. The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Global Research Foundation plans to set up a US location in California with a $4.5 million investment to promote research collaboration, support IIT and global start-ups, and offer seminars and classes.

