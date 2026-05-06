Kissht IPO allotment check online by PAN number; what OnEMI Tech latest GMP signals

OnEMI Technology Solutions is likely to finalize the basis of allotment of its shares on Wednesday, May 06. Applicant bidders will get the messages, alerts or emails for debit of their funds by Thursday, May 07. The new age financial services and loan provider received a decent response from the investors during the three day bidding period.

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The IPO of OnEMI Technology Solutions was open for bidding between April 30 and May 05. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 162-171 per share with a lot size of 87 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 926 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of 4.97 crore shares worth Rs 850 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 44.4 lakh shares worth Rs 76 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed 9.50 times with over 1.53 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 6,458.17 crore. The portion for qualified-institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 24.87 times. The quotas for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail bidders were subscribed 6.57 times and 2.03 times, respectively.

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The grey market premium (GMP) of OnEMI Technology Solutions has jumped sharply following a strong bidding amid mixed broader market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a discount of Rs 11-12 per share, suggesting a mild listing pop of up to 8 per cent for the investors. The company was commanding a GMP around Rs 1-2 apiece, when the issue had closed for bidding.

Incorporated in 2016, Mumbai-based OnEMI Technology is a technology-enabled lender, offering digital loans through its mobile application for various consumption and business needs. It operates under digital lending platform 'Kissht' and payments app 'Ring' - OnEMI empowers online and offline merchants with seamless consumer credit solutions and EMI-based payments.

JM Financial Ltd, SBI Capital Markets, Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd and HSBC Securities are the book running lead managers of OnEMI Technology Solutions and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. Refund of the bidding amount shall be done on Thursday, May 07. Shares shall be listed on both BSE Ltd and NSE on May 8.

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Investors, who had bid for the issue of OnEMI Technology Solutions, can check the allotment status on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select OnEMI Technology Solutions Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button



Similarly, one can also check the allotment status on NSE website also (https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids)

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘KISSHT’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed.





Investors can also check the allotment status on the online portal of KFin Technologies Limited (https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus), the registrar to the issue.

The registrar is a Sebi-registered entity, qualified to act as such and which electronically processes all applications and carries out the allotment process, as per the prospectus. The registrar is responsible for complying with the timelines for updating the electronic credit of shares to successful applicants, dispatching and uploading refunds, and attending to all investor-related queries.