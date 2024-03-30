Indian Navy successfully rescues hijacked Iranian fishing vessel from pirates in Arabian Sea

The Indian Navy announced a triumphant rescue operation on Friday, liberating an Iranian fishing vessel, the Al-Kambar 786, from the clutches of nine armed pirates in the treacherous waters of the Arabian Sea. The vessel, which had fallen prey to piracy southwest of the Yemeni island of Socotra on March 28, was safely secured by Indian naval forces, ensuring the unharmed release of its crew.

In a statement released late on Friday, the Indian Navy detailed the daring rescue mission, highlighting the decisive intervention of the INS Sumedha and INS Trishul. These naval vessels engaged in "over 12 hours of intense coercive tactical measures," ultimately compelling the pirates to surrender, thereby liberating the vessel and its crew.

Confirming the safety of the crew comprising 23 Pakistani nationals, the navy asserted its commitment to maritime security and humanitarian efforts in the region. "Indian Naval specialist teams are presently undertaking thorough sanitisation and seaworthiness checks of the fishing vessel in order to escort her to a safe area for resuming normal fishing activities," the statement affirmed.

This successful operation underscores India's proactive approach towards maritime security, with the navy revealing that it has responded to 18 incidents in recent times. Employing a formidable force of 21 ships and 5,000 personnel in rotation, Indian naval forces have conducted extensive boarding and investigation procedures on over 1,000 vessels. The navy's unwavering presence, often deploying more than a dozen warships on certain days, serves as a bulwark against maritime threats in the region.

The resurgence of piracy in the Arabian Sea, exacerbated by the focus of Western forces on safeguarding shipping routes from attacks by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea, has presented a significant challenge to global maritime trade. With more than 20 hijackings or attempted hijackings since November, the menace of piracy has not only inflated insurance and security costs but also intensified the crisis confronting shipping companies worldwide.