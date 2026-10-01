India’s pension funds slowly open up to private markets as NPS gets AIF access: Report

For years, India's retirement savings have largely followed a conservative investment approach, with a substantial share allocated to government securities. That began to change after the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued master circulars in December 2025 allowing Category I and Category II alternative investment funds (AIFs) to become investable for the National Pension System (NPS) from January 2026.

However, the exposure remains capped. Government-sector NPS schemes can allocate only up to 1% to AIF debt and equity.

The potential pool is significant. NPS and the Atal Pension Yojana together manage around ₹17 lakh crore, with assets growing at roughly 20% annually across about 9 crore subscribers, according to the report.

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The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), meanwhile, manages more than ₹28 lakh crore, with 45-65% of incremental flows going into government securities. Together, these retirement pools represent around ₹45 lakh crore.

Why the 1% cap matters

Even a 1% allocation could create a meaningful new source of capital for private markets. NPS receives about ₹1 lakh crore in fresh savings annually. An illustrative estimate in the report suggests that every 1% directed towards AIFs could translate into approximately ₹1,000 crore of new capital each year.

This could help diversify the investor base for India's private funds. AIF commitments stood at ₹17.5 lakh crore in June 2026, up 24% from a year earlier, according to the report citing Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) data. However, wealthy individuals and family offices continue to account for around 80-90% of inflows.

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Private-sector pension schemes have greater flexibility. They can invest up to 5% of assets in a permitted basket covering infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), debt AIFs and Basel III AT1 bonds.

PFRDA has also removed the requirement for an “AA” sponsor rating for InvITs and REITs, while REITs are now treated as equity. The regulator is also planning a central NPS fund-of-funds to select AIFs for pension managers.

Infrastructure could benefit first

Infrastructure-linked yield assets appear best positioned to attract pension capital. REITs and InvITs together manage around ₹10 lakh crore across 32 trusts, while domestic institutions currently use only 7.5% of their available investment limits.

Avendus estimates pension funds could potentially add ₹2.2 lakh crore to these vehicles by 2030.

Rated private credit could follow, while private equity and venture capital may face greater hurdles. AIFs require a minimum corpus of ₹100 crore, while pension funds cannot hold more than 10% of any individual AIF.

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The report also flags constraints around overseas investments, the illiquid nature of private assets and the need for pension managers to develop specialist investment capabilities.

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Its illustrative base case estimates around ₹3 lakh crore of pension money could reach private markets by 2030. This is not an official forecast and assumes gradual relaxation of investment caps and implementation of the proposed NPS fund-of-funds.

India's pension assets remain equivalent to only 15-20% of GDP, compared with 60-100% in OECD economies, highlighting the potential for further expansion of retirement capital markets.

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