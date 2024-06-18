Delhi heatwave: Red alert in national capital, respite expected from Wednesday

Delhi temperature on Tuesday: The national capital, Delhi, is on a red alert, with maximum temperature expected to hit 45 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted some relief from the intense heat from June 19 onwards. Temperatures in Delhi soared to 45.2 degree Celsius on Monday as a brutal heat wave gripped the region.

Most places in Delhi witnessed heatwave to severe heatwave conditions. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 45.2 degree Celsius, which is a significant 6.4 notches above the season’s average.

If the days are hot, the mornings are no better. Monday saw a warm morning too, with minimum temperature settling at 33 degree Celsius, which is 5.5 notches above normal.

The Palam weather station recorded a maximum temperature of46 degree Celsius, 7 notches above normal, Lodhi Road recorded 45.6 degree Celsius, Ridge 46.3 degree Celsius, Ayanagar 46.4 degree Celsius, and Najafgarh 46.3 degree Celsius, which is 7 notches above normal.

Delhi is expected to witness mainly clear skies, with long surface winds during the day.

Not only Delhi, many parts of Uttar Pradesh are expected to witness heatwave to severe heatwave conditions till June 19. Himachal Pradesh and Bihar are also expected to witness similar conditions till June 18.

Jammu and Kashmir, North Madhya Pradesh and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh are also expected to witness heatwave conditions till June 18. Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh are also expected to witness warm to severe warm night conditions till June 18.

When the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius in plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches, it is considered to be heatwave conditions. If the departure from the normal exceeds 6.4 notches, then it is considered a severe heatwave.

Delhi is expected to see slight relief from Wednesday, with the city falling back to 'yellow' alert on Wednesday and Thursday, and then to 'green' alert on Friday and Saturday.