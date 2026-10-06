India’s Ahmedabad bid among seven countries in race for 2036 Olympics

India and Qatar have long been seen as favoured candidates. India’s bid is centred on Ahmedabad, which will host the multi-sport Commonwealth Games in 2030 and is home to the world’s largest cricket stadium, named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The IOC has set October 31 as the deadline for other national Olympic bodies to join the 2036 contest. It also published a 30-page document on Tuesday to guide the bidders.

Seven bids

Qatar has hosted world championships in most top-tier Olympic sports, including the 2022 World Cup. Its bid could expand beyond Doha, with some events potentially being held in Gulf neighbours. A Qatar-hosted Olympics would also require the Summer Games to move from the July-August period used from Athens 2004 through Brisbane 2032.

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South Korea’s bid would be anchored in Seoul, which hosted the 1988 Summer Games, while Germany has selected Munich, the host city of the 1972 Olympics.

South Africa’s bid would be centred on Cape Town and could make it the first African host of the Summer Games since the modern Olympics was created in 1896. Hungary and Turkey are proposing Budapest and Istanbul, respectively.

2029 decision

The IOC executive board, chaired by IOC President Kirsty Coventry, will approve a shortlist in March for candidates to develop detailed projects.

The 2029 vote marks a return to the IOC’s earlier process of selecting Summer Games hosts through a contested vote. Coventry paused the faster, more secretive process used under her predecessor Thomas Bach, which allowed Brisbane to be selected as the 2032 host 11 years in advance without a contested vote.

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IOC members had asked for a greater role and multiple candidates on the ballot.

“But wherever the Games take place, one thing must never change: Athletes have to be at the heart of everything we do,” Coventry said.