‘No rallies till Bhai Dooj’: CTI seeks protest ban till Nov 11; flags losses worth ₹14,000 crore

The organisation argued that these locations are closely linked to major commercial hubs and that rallies and associated traffic restrictions disrupt customer movement, deliveries and daily business operations. CTI said the request was intended to protect trading activity during Dhanteras, Diwali and the run-up to Bhai Dooj.

According to CTI’s estimate, Delhi’s trading community suffered losses of approximately ₹14,000 crore between October 1 and November 1 due to repeated rallies, demonstrations and traffic disruptions. The figure is the trade body’s own assessment, based on the impact of shop closures, reduced footfall and supply-chain disruption.

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CTI also claimed that a large rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 alone caused losses of around ₹10,000–11,000 crore. The body said nearly 2.5 lakh shops across 20–25 major markets remained shut that day, affecting retail and wholesale trade ahead of Diwali.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner, seeking no permission for any rallies, sit-ins, protests or protest marches in Delhi, particularly in areas such as Connaught Place, Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, India Gate, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, Central Delhi and Old Delhi, until November 11 (Bhai Dooj). According to CTI's estimates, the protests over the past month have caused losses amounting to Rs 14,000 crore. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2026

MUST READ: Who will pay for this? Traders' body claims ₹11,000 crore loss from INDIA bloc rally

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Beyond demanding a protest-free period until Bhai Dooj, CTI has raised the question of compensation for businesses affected by large gatherings and security-related restrictions. The chamber’s chairman, Brijesh Goyal, said the losses were particularly severe because the rally coincided with peak festive-season sales.

The organisation has also suggested that large political gatherings and protests be shifted to the city’s periphery, rather than being allowed in central commercial zones, to reduce disruption to markets and commuters.



There was no immediate public response from the Delhi Police on CTI’s demand. Permissions for rallies and protests in the capital are generally assessed case by case, taking into account security, traffic management, public order and the proposed venue.

The demand has sharpened the debate over balancing the right to hold political gatherings with the need to keep commercial areas accessible during the festive season. Traders’ bodies say the next fortnight is decisive for annual sales, while organisers of public demonstrations maintain that peaceful assembly is a democratic right.

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