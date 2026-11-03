BLS Polymers shares make a solid market debut; stock list at 65% premium

Shares of BLS Polymers made a solid Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, November 03 as the specialty compound maker was listed at Rs 248 apeice on both NSE Ltd at a premium of 65.33 per cent over its issue price of Rs 150. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of 62.73 per cent at Rs 244.10 on BSE Ltd.
As of the listing price, investors made a profit of Rs 9,800 per lot consisting of 100 equity shares. The listing of BLS Polymers has been much the expectations. Ahead of its debut BLS Polymers was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 70-75, suggesting a listing pop of 47-50 per cent for the investors. However, the GMP stood around Rs 50 during the bidding period.