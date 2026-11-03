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BLS Polymers shares make a solid market debut; stock list at 65% premium

BLS Polymers shares make a solid market debut; stock list at 65% premium

NSE1,774.95(0.40%)

BLS Polymers sold its shares in the price band of Rs 142-150 apiece, applied for a minimum of 100 shares and its multiples to raise Rs 255 crore between October 27-29.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Nov 3, 2026 10:06 AM IST
BLS Polymers shares make a solid market debut; stock list at 65% premiumNew Delhi-based BLS Polymers manufactures specialised polymer compounds used in wires, cables and underground pipelines.

Shares of BLS Polymers made a solid Dalal Street debut on Tuesday, November 03 as the specialty compound maker was listed at Rs 248 apeice on both NSE Ltd at a premium of 65.33 per cent over its issue price of Rs 150. Similarly, the stock settled with a premium of 62.73 per cent at Rs 244.10 on BSE Ltd.

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As of the listing price, investors made a profit of Rs 9,800 per lot consisting of 100 equity shares. The listing of BLS Polymers has been much the expectations. Ahead of its debut BLS Polymers was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of 70-75, suggesting a listing pop of 47-50 per cent for the investors. However, the GMP stood around Rs 50 during the bidding period.

The IPO of BLS Polymers was sold between October 27 and October 29. It offered its shares in the price band of Rs 142-150 per share with a lot size of 100 shares. The company raised a total of Rs 255 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1.7 crore equity shares.

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The issue was overall booked subscribed 241 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 43,000 crore via nearly 61.60 lakh applications. The portion for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was booked 200.25 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed nearly 560 times. The allocation for retail investors was subscribed 128 times during the three-day bidding period.

New Delhi-based BLS Polymers manufactures specialised polymer compounds used in wires, cables and underground pipelines. Its products include HDPE, MDPE, LLDPE, XLPE, PVC, HFFR, cable filling compounds and adhesive coating compounds, catering to industries such as power, telecommunications, railways, water, and oil and gas.

Brokerage firms were mostly positive on the issues, suggesting to subscribe to it for both listing gains and long-term basis. Unistone Capital was the sole book running lead manager of BLS Polymers IPO and Kfin Technologies Ltd served as the registrar of the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Nov 3, 2026 9:57 AM IST
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