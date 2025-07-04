'India’s digital strength and compassion will define its rise': Ajay Piramal at Oxford India Forum

At the prestigious Oxford India Forum 2025, business tycoon Ajay Piramal, Chairman of the Piramal Group, and Vivek Agarwal, India Country Director at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, shared a powerful and hopeful roadmap for India’s ascent to becoming a “developed, confident, and compassionate” nation by 2047 — marking 100 years of independence.

In a wide-ranging fireside chat that spanned economic history, personal adversity, and national ambition, Piramal reflected on India’s unique position in a world marred by division, climate challenges, and rapid technological disruption. “India is not just rising — it has arrived,” Agarwal declared in his opening remarks, framing the conversation around India’s global responsibility and domestic transformation.

From Crisis to Opportunity

Piramal offered rare insights into his personal journey — losing his father at 24 and his brother soon after, navigating labor unrest in the textile industry, and pivoting into pharmaceuticals at a time when only a third of India had access to modern medicine.

“This idea of ‘Seva Bhav’ — service with compassion and dignity — is rooted in Indian culture,” Piramal emphasized, tracing it back to his grandfather’s decision to build schools for Dalits and girls in pre-independence Rajasthan. “True giving is not top-down. It comes with love, humility, and the sense that we are simply stewards of what we’ve received.”

India's Edge: Digital, Demographic, and Democratic

India’s resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, Piramal noted, revealed the strength of its digital public infrastructure, its demographic dividend, and its community-first mindset. He cited examples such as:

800 million people receiving free monthly rations,

2.2 billion vaccine doses delivered, and

A thriving Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which processed 18 billion transactions last year.

“With the JAM trinity — Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, and Mobile — India has built a foundation of digital inclusion that rivals, and in some cases surpasses, many developed nations,” he said.

What Lies Ahead: Industry, Innovation, and Inclusive Growth

Looking ahead to 2047, Piramal outlined growth pillars that include advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, green energy, and agriculture.

“India is the world’s largest producer of rice and sugar, and yet our agricultural productivity remains low. That’s an opportunity,” he said, also urging for better skilling to prepare youth for AI-era job markets.

He cautioned, however, that inequality between India’s regions, climate volatility affecting 46% of the population dependent on agriculture, and bureaucratic bottlenecks could become major roadblocks.

A Global Alliance for Viksit Bharat

Piramal also highlighted a new initiative — the Global Alliance for Viksit Bharat — aimed at accelerating India's development through multi-sectoral partnerships.

“There are still tribal areas where the average lifespan is 11 years shorter than the national average,” he said. “If we don't bridge this gap, especially in the social media age, unrest will grow. Governments are willing to act. We must match their commitment.”

Advice to Young Leaders

In a heartfelt message to students and future leaders, Piramal advised grounding their careers in purpose, integrity, courage, and gratitude.

“Even in your darkest hour, there is an opportunity. Without the textile crisis, I would never have entered pharma. Be bold. Be grateful. And always put your health, your family, and your principles first.”

Asked what he would do if starting over in 2025, Piramal’s answer was simple: “I would be born in India.”

The session ended with standing ovation and renewed hope that India's century has indeed begun.