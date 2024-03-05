India's first underwater metro rail service to be inaugurated tomorrow in Kolkata; WATCH

India's first underwater metro rail service is set to be inaugurated in Kolkata by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The train line, part of the Kolkata Metro's East-West Metro corridor, is passing under the mighty Hooghly river and will connect Howrah Maidan to Esplanade.

PM Modi will also inaugurate Kolkata Metro's Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section, Taratala-Majerhat Metro section (part of Joka- Esplanade Line).

#WATCH | India's first underwater metro rail service in Kolkata set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on 6th March pic.twitter.com/ib5938Vn8x — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

These sections will help decongest road traffic and provide seamless, easy, and comfortable connectivity, the Prime Minister's Office said. Howrah Maidan - Esplanade Metro section of Kolkata Metro has the first transportation tunnel under any mighty river in India.

Howrah Metro Station is the deepest Metro station in India. Also, the Majerhat Metro Station (on Taratala - Majerhat Metro section being inaugurated) is a unique elevated Metro station across Railway lines, platforms and canal.

Speaking on the underwater metro tunnel section between Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, Kolkata Metro Railway General Manager Uday Kumar Reddy said: "We travelling about 16 metres below the level of the river water..It is a marvel. We are expecting a daily ridership of 7 lakh."

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade metro line features the first transportation tunnel under any mighty river in the country, while the Howrah Metro Station is the deepest (33-meter below surface), one of its kind in the country. The Metro is expected to cover a 520-metre stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds.

(With inputs from Rajesh Saha and Anupam Mishra)