India's new rocket ERASR can hunt submarines. Trials just proved it's ready

NS Kavaratti successfully completed the Extended Range Anti-Submarine Rocket (ERASR) user trials from June 23 to July 7, 2025, Defence Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Designed and developed by DRDO’s Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune, in collaboration with the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and the Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, ERASR is tailored for the Indigenous Rocket Launcher (IRL) of Indian Naval Ships.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The ERASR is an entirely indigenous system designed to target enemy submarines. Equipped with a twin-rocket motor configuration, it meets varied range requirements with precision and reliability. A key feature of the ERASR is the integration of an indigenously developed Electronic Time Fuze, which enhances its accuracy and effectiveness.

During the trials, a total of 17 rockets were tested at various ranges. The objectives including range performance, fuze functionality, and warhead performance—were all successfully demonstrated.

Bharat Dynamics Limited, Hyderabad, and Solar Defence & Aerospace Limited, Nagpur, are the production partners for the ERASR rockets. Following the successful user trials, the Indian Navy is now expected to induct the ERASR system soon.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, the Indian Navy, and all stakeholders involved in the project. He noted that the system’s induction will significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s combat capabilities. Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, also lauded the teams behind the development and successful testing of the ERASR system.