India's probe agencies 'spread too thin', says Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, asks them to 'pick their battles'

India's premier investigative agencies have been spread too thin and they must only focus on cases that involve national security and crimes against the nation, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Monday.

"The CBI is being increasingly asked to delve into diverse array of criminal cases beyond its role as anti-corruption investigative agency. This places a huge responsibility on CBI to live upto its motto," Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

He was delivering the keynote address at the 20th D P Kohli memorial lecture on CBI Raising Day.

CJI said there is a need to have a “delicate balance” between the search and seizure powers vested with investigative agencies such as the CBI and an individual’s right to privacy.

CJI also flagged “unwarranted” confiscation of personal devices, saying there was a pressing need to strike a balance between investigative imperatives and individual privacy rights. He also asked the investigative agencies to “pick their battles”.

Justice Chandrachud also flagged how technology has changed the crime terrain and the agency is now facing a complex challenge.

The solution, he suggested, was digitising the investigation process that can begin from the filing of a First Information Report. Given the huge number of cases, technology needs to be leveraged to reduce delays. Also, artificial Intelligence must be harnessed fir the best outcome. Calling it a "game changer" that can revolutionise criminal justice, he said it can be used to mine potential leads and data "with unprecedented accuracy".