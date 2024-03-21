India's probe reveals rogue operatives behind Gurpatwant Singh Pannun assassination plot: Report

India’s probe into the US’ claims of an alleged attempted assassination plot of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York has revealed that rogue operatives were behind the plot. The operatives are not in any way authorised by the Government of India, Bloomberg reported citing senior officials familiar with the matter.

At least one person directly involved in the alleged attempted assassination plot is no longer working with the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The individual, however, is still employed with the Government of India, the officials added.

India has apprised the US of the findings by the government-appointed panel to investigate the allegations. The US, on the other hand, has demanded a criminal prosecution of the individuals involved, the officials mentioned.

Furthermore, the US expects accountability from the Indian government on the basis of the outcome of the investigation, as per a State Department spokesperson. The US State Department is also raising its concerns with the Indian government directly, as per the spokesperson.

US allegations against India

An Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, was accused last November by federal prosecutors for his role in a thwarted assassination attempt on Pannun, a dual citizen of the US and Canada. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who has been labelled by India as a terrorist, said he was the victim.

Prosecutors allege Gupta conspired with an Indian government employee and agreed to pay an assassin $100,000 to kill Pannun, who resides in New York City. India has set up a committee to look into the allegations.

The Justice Department has alleged that an Indian citizen, on instruction from an Indian government worker, attempted to kill an American citizen on American soil.

Biden administration on India’s probe

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has stated its commitment to working with the Indian government to hold those responsible for a plot to kill Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil accountable.

During a Congressional hearing, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu stated this is a serious issue between the US and India and that the administration is taking it very seriously.

“We are at the moment working with India to encourage India to hold accountable those responsible for this terrible crime. What we can see is that India itself has announced that they have created a committee of inquiry to look into this matter and we ask them to work quickly and transparently to make sure justice is done,” Lu was quoted as saying by PTI.

Lu affirmed the administration's commitment to working with India to ensure those responsible for this heinous crime are held accountable.

He also mentioned that India has set up a committee of inquiry into this matter and urged them to work swiftly and transparently.

Congressman Dean Phillips from Minnesota queried if sanctions similar to those imposed on over 500 individuals in relation to the killing of Alexei Navalny in Russia are being considered for those believed to be involved in the plot to kill Pannun.

[WITH AGENCY INPUTS]