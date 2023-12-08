‘One has provided input, one has not’: Jaishankar says no equitable treatment to US, Canada on Khalistan row

Highlighting the difference in treatment to US and Canada over similar accusations about the involvement of Indian agents in the attempted murder and killing of Khalistani separatists on their soil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the question of “equitable treatment” to the two countries does not arise. Answering a question at the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said that while one provided inputs on its allegations, the other did not.

The central government has constituted a panel to look into the inputs received from the US on the alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun is the leader of US-based Sikhs for Justice, that India has deemed a terrorist outfit. Canada, before the US’ inputs, had accused Indian agents of being involved in the killing of another Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India had called the allegations “absurd” and “motivated”.

"Insofar as the US is concerned, certain inputs were given to us as part of our security cooperation with the United States. Those inputs were of concern to us because they (were) related to the nexus of organised crime, trafficking and other matters,” said Jaishankar at the Rajya Sabha. He added that because this had a bearing on India’s national security, it was decided to constitute an inquiry committee.

When asked why there was no equitable treatment to Canada, Jaishankar said, “Insofar as Canada is concerned, no specific evidence or inputs were provided to us. So the question of equitable treatment to two countries, one of whom has provided input and one of whom has not, does not arise.”

The questions were asked, and subsequently answered, after the US Justice Department brought charges against an Indian man, Nikhil Gupta, who, they alleged, was working in cahoots with an Indian government employee to kill Pannun, a plan that was eventually foiled.

The US State Department said that they are waiting for the results of India’s investigation. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, in a briefing, told reporters, “We have noted at the most senior levels of this government, the Secretary of State has raised this directly with his foreign counterpart that we take this issue very seriously. They told us they would conduct an investigation. They have publicly announced an investigation and now we'll wait to see the results of the investigation. It's something we take very seriously."

Also read: Who is Nikhil Gupta, the Indian man charged by US in plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Also read: 'Delhi banega Khalistan': Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatens attack on Parliament on Dec 13