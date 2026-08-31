Inox Wind share price: Hold or average? Expert flags weak earnings, says wait for revival

Weak earnings keep sentiment in check

The cautious stance comes at a time when stock-specific action has dominated the broader market, with experts on the show repeatedly highlighting that investors should be selective rather than chase every thematic story. In that backdrop, Inox Wind appears to be lagging both on fundamentals and on market sentiment.

Bathini noted that the company’s latest quarterly performance was “not at all encouraging at this point of time,” a remark that underscores why averaging into the stock could be premature. For investors, that effectively shifts the focus from valuation hope to earnings proof.

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Consolidation phase raises red flags

According to Bathini, Inox Wind has been “underperforming” and has remained in a consolidation phase over the last year. In market terms, that suggests the stock has failed to build sustained upward momentum even as pockets of the broader market, especially mid- and small-caps, have continued to attract buying interest.

That matters because prolonged consolidation without a clear earnings trigger often reflects investor hesitation. It can also indicate that the market is unwilling to re-rate the stock until business visibility improves materially.



Wind energy theme lacks near-term spark

The caution was not limited to one company. Bathini said “the price action is absolutely missing” in wind energy companies in the medium to short term, suggesting the weakness is sector-wide rather than purely stock-specific.

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That is an important distinction for investors looking at renewable energy as a structural theme. While the long-term clean energy narrative may remain intact, the near-term trading setup for wind-focused counters appears far less compelling. Until earnings revive and price action confirms renewed interest, the sector may struggle to command premium valuations.



What investors should watch next

For existing shareholders, the immediate trigger is future quarterly performance. A meaningful improvement in earnings could revive sentiment and justify a more constructive stance. Until then, the advice remains defensive: hold existing positions, avoid aggressive averaging, and wait for clearer signs that both business performance and market appetite are turning in the company’s favour.