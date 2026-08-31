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Healthy makeover: Zomato bans synthetic dairy dishes, warns restaurants over menu transparency

Healthy makeover: Zomato bans synthetic dairy dishes, warns restaurants over menu transparency

The platform has mandated that restaurants review supplier product labels and ingredient declarations to verify what goes into their food and ensure accurate menu representation. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 4:28 PM IST
Healthy makeover: Zomato bans synthetic dairy dishes, warns restaurants over menu transparencyThe company stated that the move is aimed at driving greater transparency, upholding food quality standards, and safeguarding consumer health. 

Food delivery giant Zomato has announced a zero-tolerance policy on the sale of analogue dishes, commonly known as synthetic or fake food items, barring them from its platform with immediate effect.

As part of the crackdown, dishes that restaurant partners explicitly declared as containing analogue dairy have been delisted. The company stated that the move is aimed at driving greater transparency, upholding food quality standards, and safeguarding consumer health.

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Under the new directive, Zomato has ordered restaurant partners to take immediate corrective action. Food establishments must transition to natural dairy products or remove items containing analogue dairy from their digital menus if an immediate switch is not feasible.

Furthermore, the platform has mandated that restaurants review supplier product labels and ingredient declarations to verify what goes into their food and ensure accurate menu representation.

Zomato warned that restaurant partners failing to comply with the mandate will face delisting from the platform.

Commenting on the initiative, Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato, said, "At Zomato, our core mission is better food for more people, and that means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for what's listed and served by our restaurant partners. This policy reflects that commitment, one we're taking together with partners who share it."

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The policy aligns with Zomato’s broader focus on promoting healthier food choices and maintaining transparency, in step with applicable regulatory requirements.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 31, 2026 4:27 PM IST
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