Healthy makeover: Zomato bans synthetic dairy dishes, warns restaurants over menu transparency

Under the new directive, Zomato has ordered restaurant partners to take immediate corrective action. Food establishments must transition to natural dairy products or remove items containing analogue dairy from their digital menus if an immediate switch is not feasible.

Furthermore, the platform has mandated that restaurants review supplier product labels and ingredient declarations to verify what goes into their food and ensure accurate menu representation.

Zomato warned that restaurant partners failing to comply with the mandate will face delisting from the platform.

Commenting on the initiative, Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato, said, "At Zomato, our core mission is better food for more people, and that means safeguarding customer health and upholding clear standards for what's listed and served by our restaurant partners. This policy reflects that commitment, one we're taking together with partners who share it."

Advertisement

The policy aligns with Zomato’s broader focus on promoting healthier food choices and maintaining transparency, in step with applicable regulatory requirements.