HDFC Bank, L&T Finance, GE Shipping, M&M, LG Electronics shares: Expert weighs in

"The new leadership has to regain investor confidence and demonstrate growth, which has been wavering over the last few years. So, all eyes are now on the appointment of the new CEO," he also said.

Bathini added that long-term investors can continue to hold the stock, citing the bank's established systems and processes. However, he said the leadership vacuum remains a key issue for the stock in the short to medium term.

GE Shipping: On GE Shipping, Bathini advised existing investors to continue holding the stock, while noting concerns related to the situation in West Asia from a short- to medium-term perspective.

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M&M: Bathini recommended a buy-on-dips strategy for Mahindra & Mahindra. He said the stock has outperformed over the past two years and described it as a "long-term compounder".

"Most of the automaker's models are doing well in the market. Those holding should stay invested," he said.

L&T Finance: Bathini said L&T Finance has witnessed a decent rally over the past two years. Given the recent gains, he recommended adopting a buy-on-dips approach rather than chasing the stock at current levels.

"Those holding can continue with their positions," he said.

LG Electronics India: Bathini said LG Electronics India's stock remained in a consolidation phase following its IPO, but price action has picked up over the past quarter.

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For long-term investors, he considers the stock an interesting play on India's consumption theme, particularly the demand for electronic goods.

"I am quite sanguine about the company's prospects. Investors can adopt a 'buy-on-dips' strategy and accumulate the stock from a medium- to long-term perspective," Bathini said.