Indigenous stealth frigate Himgiri enters Navy fleet: Here's what it can fire and defend against

India's naval strike capability received a major boost with the delivery of Himgiri (Yard 3022), the third ship of the Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) frigates and the first of its class to be built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata.

In a statement released Thursday, the Ministry of Defence called it "a major milestone in achieving self-reliance in warship design and construction." The ministry added, "This state-of-the-art frigate reflects a quantum leap in naval design, stealth, firepower, automation and survivability and is an admirable symbol of Aatmanirbharta in warship building."

Advertisement

Project 17A frigates are designed by the Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and overseen by the Warship Overseeing Team (Kolkata). Himgiri's modular build follows the Indian Navy's 'Integrated Construction' model, improving construction timelines and efficiency. The ship is a modern reincarnation of the former INS Himgiri, a Leander-class frigate decommissioned in 2005 after thirty years of service.

The warship is fitted with a comprehensive suite of offensive and defensive systems. These include a supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missile system, a Medium-Range Surface to Air Missile system, a 76 mm main gun, and a combination of 30 mm and 12.7 mm rapid-fire Close-in Weapon Systems designed for close-quarter defence against aerial and surface threats.

Propulsion is based on a Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) system, comprising both diesel engines and gas turbines. This drives a Controllable Pitch Propeller (CPP) on each shaft and is managed by a state-of-the-art Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS), allowing seamless integration of the ship's engineering operations.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Defence said, "Delivery of Himgiri showcases the design, ship construction and engineering prowess of the nation, and reflects Indian Navy's unrelenting focus on Aatmanirbharta in both ship design and shipbuilding." The vessel carries 75% indigenous content, involving over 200 MSMEs through GRSE and generating employment for approximately 4,000 personnel directly and more than 10,000 indirectly.