IndiGo evacuates Hyderabad–Chandigarh flight after onboard device fire

Passengers on an IndiGo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh had a tense moment on Tuesday when a personal electronic device suddenly caught fire after landing, prompting a quick evacuation of the aircraft, according to a report by ANI.

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According to an official statement, “On 5 May 2028, while IndiGo flight 6E 108 from Hyderabad to Chandigarh was stationary after landing, an incident involving a passenger's personal electronic equipment catching fire was reported. In the interest of safety, an immediate evacuation was carried out, and all the relevant authorities were promptly informed.”

Passengers shifted to safety

The airline confirmed that all passengers were safely moved out of the aircraft and taken to the terminal. “All customers have been safely moved to the terminal and are being attended to by the airline team. Their well-being remains our priority,” the statement added.

No injuries were reported.

Aircraft under safety review

The aircraft will now undergo detailed safety checks before it is cleared for operations again. “The aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations. At IndiGo, the safety of our customers and crew remains our top priority,” the airline said.

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Another incident at Chennai Airport

In a separate case, a passenger on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah was taken into custody after opening an emergency exit and jumping out while the aircraft was landing at Chennai International Airport.

Flight G9 0471, which arrived at 05:23 hrs, was disabled on the runway after the incident. This led to a temporary shutdown, with the runway closed at 05:25 hrs and reopened at 05:55 hrs after the aircraft was towed to Bay 30.

No major injuries were reported, except for minor abrasions to the passenger.

Security personnel, including CISF, detained the individual and handed them over to local police. Airport operations resumed soon after a full safety inspection.