IndiGo flight from Chandigarh receives a bomb threat at Mumbai airport amid Operation Sindoor strikes

Authorities at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were placed on high alert late Tuesday night after a bomb threat was made regarding an IndiGo flight arriving from Chandigarh. The threat came via a phone call to the airport’s hotline, claiming a bomb was onboard the aircraft.

The IndiGo flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport and was immediately moved to an isolated bay. A bomb disposal squad, along with CISF personnel and local police, launched a full-scale search operation. “Security protocols were strictly followed. The aircraft was thoroughly inspected,” a senior official confirmed.

No suspicious items were found on board. However, authorities are continuing to investigate the origin and credibility of the threat. Mumbai Police said the caller’s identity is yet to be established.

The incident comes within hours of India’s major retaliatory strike, Operation Sindoor, which saw Indian forces targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These strikes were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 civilians.

Following the airstrikes, Indian airspace is being closely monitored. “This is being treated as a national security situation,” government sources told media, adding that air operations are under heightened surveillance.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is overseeing the situation. “Passenger safety is of utmost importance, and all necessary precautions are being taken,” an official statement noted.

IndiGo confirmed on Wednesday morning that flights to and from cities including Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, and now Bikaner and Jodhpur, are affected due to airspace restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army, in a late-night statement, confirmed the execution of Operation Sindoor, stating: “The Indian Armed Forces launched OPERATION SINDOOR, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where attacks against India have been planned and directed.”