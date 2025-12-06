IndiGo ‘solely responsible’ for flight chaos, ‘alarming’ drop in on-time record: Ram Mohan Naidu

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has held IndiGo directly accountable for the ongoing wave of flight disruptions that has affected thousands of passengers across India. Over 1,500 flights have been cancelled in the last four days, as the airline struggles to manage crew shortages triggered by new safety rules.

In an exclusive conversation with India Today, Naidu said: "We have formed a committee which will inquire into all this so that they can establish where things went wrong and who did it wrong. We are taking strict action on this, so that whoever was responsible for this needs to pay for it."

He further added: "How this happened is very surprising. Being a major airline operating for so many years in the industry, and for the last 20 years, they have been operating at the highest OTP (On-Time Performance). Suddenly, you are seeing them drop to below two digits. It is very alarming."

Naidu made it clear where the accountability lies: "We have put maximum accountability on Indigo itself because the problem started within."

What caused the chaos?

The disruption stems from IndiGo’s alleged failure to adequately prepare for new Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) rules that came into effect in November 2025. These regulations, aimed at reducing pilot fatigue, require longer rest periods and fewer night shifts. While other airlines adjusted operations accordingly, IndiGo reportedly underestimated its staffing needs, leading to a breakdown in its flight schedule.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which oversees airline safety, identified this as a “misjudgment and gap in planning” and has launched an investigation. A committee will review the airline’s internal planning, assess lapses, and recommend action.

Refunds and regulatory relief

To protect passengers, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered IndiGo to issue automatic refunds for all affected flights by 8 PM on December 7, 2025 — with no manual intervention required from customers.

Additionally, IndiGo must deliver any baggage that was separated due to disrupted flights within 48 hours to passenger addresses.

In parallel, DGCA has granted temporary regulatory relief to IndiGo, easing some of the FDTL restrictions for its A320 fleet to help restore normalcy in operations. The relaxation is limited in scope and does not apply to other carriers.

The government has also temporarily capped domestic airfares between ₹7,500 and ₹18,000 (excluding fees), to prevent price gouging in the wake of mass cancellations.

As of December 6, IndiGo says it has resumed over 95% of its network and expects to fully stabilise operations soon. “Today, we are on our way to operate over 1500 flights by end of day. With regards to destinations, over 95 per cent of network connectivity has already been re-established as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operations,” the airline said in a statement.