IndiGo's Hyderabad-bound flight diverted after bomb threat; passengers safe

An IndiGo flight from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur after a bomb threat was received, the airline said on September 1.

Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. (Representational photo) Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. (Representational photo)

An IndiGo flight from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur after a bomb threat was received, the airline said on September 1. All passengers on board are safe, officials added.

Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated.

"Flight 6E 7308 operating from Jabalpur to Hyderabad was diverted to Nagpur due to a bomb threat. Upon landing, all passengers were disembarked, and mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Passengers were provided with assistance and refreshments...," the airline said in a statement.

The airline issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. 

This incident follows a similar occurrence in August when an Air India flight was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram Airport due to a bomb threat, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Published on: Sep 01, 2024, 1:03 PM IST
