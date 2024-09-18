‘Indira ji, Rajiv ji sacrificed their lives’: Congress files complaint against NDA leaders for statements against Rahul Gandhi

The Congress party filed a police complaint against certain NDA leaders for their statements against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The party complained that the statements were aimed at jeopardising the safety and security of Gandhi against the backdrop of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana.

The complaint was made to the SHO of Tughlaq Road police station by AICC treasurer and general secretary Ajay Maken against BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Raghuraj Singh, as well as that of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

“We all know that late Indira Gandhi ji and late Rajiv ji have sacrificed their lives for the country. Even after that, they are giving such threats,” said Maken in a media interaction after filing the complaint. He said politics in India cannot stoop to a lower level than this. Maken criticised BJP for not taking action against the offending leaders.

“Rahul Gandhi talks about SC, ST, OBC, tribal and minority people. That is why BJP people do not like his words. This is the reason why they are threatening him. But let me tell you -- This is the Congress party and we are not going to be scared or cowed down,” Maken said.

In the complaint the party had cited Marwah openly issuing “assassination threat” against Gandhi at a BJP event. It quoted Marwah saying: “Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua” (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother). Another example was of Gaikwad who had announced a bounty of Rs 11 lakh for anyone “cutting the tongue” of Gandhi. It also quoted Bittu’s remarks that called Rahul Gandhi the "number one terrorist of the country". Singh had also called Gandhi the "number one terrorist of India".

Maken said Bittu’s statement was widely publicised on TV channels and social media.

Congress, highlighting the intent behind the remarks, said that they are calling for bodily injury to Gandhi as well as terming him a terrorist. Maken said, “Such utterances are made only with the aim to cause unrest among the general masses to provoke rioting, breach of peace etc. through hate-filled remarks."

"The above intentional and well-thought acts of criminal intimidation, public mischief are deliberate attempts by BJP/NDA Leaders to create enmity, breach of peace, incite aggression, hatred and ill-will among the general public against Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and its leaders on the instructions of top bosses of the BJP/NDA,” the complaint said.