'Rahul Gandhi will reignite terrorism': Amit Shah slams Congress for ‘terrorism push’ ahead of Jammu & Kashmir elections, vows to crush militancy for good

On the final day of campaigning for the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing them of having plans that could reignite terrorism in the region.

Amit Shah, leading the BJP’s electoral efforts in the Union Territory, consistently portrayed the Congress and its ally, the National Conference (NC), as sympathetic to terrorism. He claimed that if the alliance gained power, it would release imprisoned terrorists and stone-pelters. "They’ve promised to release these terrorists," he said at a rally in Kishtwar, reiterating his firm stance against any such policies.

However, National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah quickly rejected Shah's accusations, deeming them baseless.

In his rally speech, Shah asserted, "Attempts are being made to once again gain support for terrorism here. But I guarantee you, as long as Narendra Modi’s government is at the helm, no one will dare to spread terrorism on India’s soil." He further emphasized the BJP's commitment to eradicating terrorism, recalling the sacrifices of martyrs and pledging to uproot the menace once and for all.

The home minister also underscored that Article 370, which previously granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, is a thing of the past. He labeled its abrogation in August 2019 as a permanent step, signaling no intention of reversing the move.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the first since 2014, are set to be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with vote counting scheduled for October 8. Following the 2014 elections, an alliance between the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the BJP formed the government, which lasted until June 2018, when the coalition fell apart.



