‘Influence of foreign entities...’: BJP says Sonia Gandhi linked to organisation that sees Kashmir as separate entity

Notwithstanding the US reaction over its ‘deep state influence’ allegations, BJP today (December 8) accused former Congress president Sonia Gandhi of having ties to an organisation funded by the George Soros Foundation, which has supported the idea of Kashmir becoming an independent nation.

The ruling party argued that this connection highlights the influence of foreign entities on India's internal matters, as stated in a series of posts on X.

BJP claimed that as the co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders in the Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, Sonia Gandhi is associated with an organisation funded by Soros' foundation.

“Importantly, the FDL-AP Foundation has expressed views that support treating Kashmir as a separate entity,” BJP stated.

“The link between Sonia Gandhi and an organisation backing the idea of Kashmir's independence demonstrates the influence of foreign powers on India’s internal affairs and the political consequences of such associations,” it added.

This thread underlines a connection between the Congress party and George Soros, implying their shared goal of diminishing India's growth.



Sonia Gandhi, as the Co-President of the FDL-AP Foundation, is linked to an organisation financed by the George Soros Foundation.



Notably,… pic.twitter.com/q9mrJ1lY3h — BJP (@BJP4India) December 8, 2024

BJP also asserted that Sonia Gandhi’s chairmanship of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation led to a partnership with the George Soros Foundation, showcasing the impact of foreign funding on Indian organisations.

The party further pointed out that Rahul Gandhi’s press conference on Adani was broadcast live by the Soros-funded OCCRP, which Gandhi used as a source to criticise Adani. This, the party argued, demonstrates a strong and dangerous connection aimed at destabilising India’s economy.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s public acknowledgment of George Soros as an “old friend” was also highlighted by the BJP.

The allegations came after BJP on December 5 alleged that the US “deep state” had worked with OCCRP and Rahul Gandhi to harm India’s reputation.

On December 7, the US dismissed such allegations, that organisations funded by the US State Department or elements within the “deep state” were allegedly trying to destabilise India in an attempt to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and businessman Gautam Adani. It termed the allegations “disappointing”, while a spokesman from the US embassy explained that the US government encourages media freedom everywhere.

Despite the US embassy rejecting BJP’s accusations, party MP Nishikant Dubey said he would ask 10 questions to Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on the issue. In response to the embassy’s statement, Dubey said, “I repeatedly read the US embassy’s statement. They admitted that the US government funds OCCRP, and Soros’ foundation also supports it.”

He further claimed that OCCRP and Soros are in league with the opposition for the purpose of derailing the Indian economy and maligning the Modi government. Dubey said he would like to question Rahul Gandhi and cited his locus standi by invoking the provisions of Lok Sabha Rule 357.

BJP pointed out that Rahul Gandhi referred to reports of OCCRP to level accusations against Adani Group for having close proximity with the government.

A US embassy spokesperson responded on December 7, saying, “It is unfortunate that the ruling party in India would make these accusations,” and further clarified that the US government supports independent organisations in their efforts to train and develop journalists, without influencing their editorial decisions.

OCCRP is a media platform based in Amsterdam best known for its investigative journalism on crime and corruption.

Last month, US prosecutors charged Adani, his nephew Sagar, and others for allegedly paying over $250 million in bribes between 2020 and 2024 to Indian officials to secure solar energy contracts, potentially worth over $2 billion. The Adani Group has termed the allegations as “baseless”.

Congress has alleged the government was shielding the businessman and has now insisted on getting a Joint Parliamentary Committee to probe the charges to their very bottom.

Mediapart’s response

In its response, Mediapart’s publisher and director Carine Fouteau in a statement on December 7, said, “Mediapart firmly condemns the instrumentalisation of its recently published investigative article about OCCRP by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to serve BJP’s political agenda and attack press freedom.”

She further asserted that the “BJP wrongly exploited Mediapart’s article in order to spread fake news that we never published”.

“There are no facts available supporting the conspiracy theory promoted by BJP,” said Mediapart’s publisher, expressing “full support to the courageous Indian and international journalists who report and investigate in India”.