'Innocent until proven guilty' : Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar calls allegations against her as 'media trial'

Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar, currently being scrutinized for allegedly lying about her disability to pass the Civil Services examination, said that she will address all the allegations before the committee.

Calling it a “media trial,” she stated, “This is a media trial, and people are watching. The truth will eventually come out. According to the Indian Constitution, a person cannot be considered guilty until the charges are proven."

Speaking with the media, she said, "I will present my case to the committee and accept whatever decision they make."

Khedkar submitted two medical certificates to the Union Public Service Commission under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities category, claiming visual impairment and mental illness.

According to sources quoted by India Today, the probationary IAS officer actively sought to obtain a third medical certificate from a hospital in Pune, but her request was refused by the medical facility.

The trainee IAS officer, intending to prove a physical disability, specifically in the locomotor disability category, underwent several medical tests. However, the examining doctor stated it was not possible to issue a disability certificate.

According to sources, Puja Khedkar applied for a disability certificate from Aundh Hospital in Pune in August 2022.

Khedkar, a 2023-batch IAS officer from the Maharashtra cadre, attracted media attention after allegedly requesting special privileges from the Pune Collector’s office, which were not permitted for her designation.

The Centre has set up a single-member committee to re-evaluate the documents Puja submitted to secure her candidature in the civil services exam.