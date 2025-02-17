'Invest in 2 takeaway outlets': Franchisor pitches business plan to those spending Rs 50L on dunki route

Amid deportations of illegal Indian immigrants from the US, franchisor Kawaljeet Singh on Monday pitched an alternative to those considering the perilous "dunki" route to migrate. He suggested that instead of spending lakhs on illegal migration, individuals could invest in a restaurant franchise and build a future in India.

Related Articles

"On average, people have spent 50L to move illegally from India to USA. I have a better proposal for anyone still planning to go to dunkey route. You can rather invest in 2 take-away outlets or 1 dining outlet of 'Khadak Singh Da Dhaba'," Singh posted on X.

Outlining the benefits of his proposal, he highlighted that investors could stay close to their families while partnering with a fast-growing North Indian QSR (quick service restaurant) chain with over 50 outlets. He assured full guidance, from selecting a location to opening and managing the business. "Hand-holding from location finalisation to shop opening, running operations, managing staff, etc.," he stated.

On an average people have spent 50L to move illegally from India to USA.

I have a better proposal for anyone still planning to go to dunkey route.

You can rather invest in 2 take-away outlets or 1 dining outlet of "Khadak Singh Da Dhaba"

(whatsapp- 7838061660)

BENEFITS 👇 — Kawaljeet Singh (@kawal279) February 17, 2025

Singh said that franchise owners would receive centralised support for online sales through Zomato and Swiggy, along with digital marketing assistance. "Centrally managed Insta page with collaborations with food bloggers & localised Meta ads support," he noted.

Reassuring potential investors, Singh pointed out that no prior experience is required. "Just invest & give your time at the outlet, we will train you," he said, adding that the food and beverage industry is expected to double by 2030 and offers stable, year-round business. "This is a non-seasonal business plus Covid-proof also, so regular cash flows."

His statement comes amid a crackdown by the Donald Trump administration, which has seen three batches of illegal Indian immigrants deported from the US in recent weeks. On Sunday, a US military aircraft carrying 112 Indian deportees landed in Amritsar. Among them were 19 women and 14 minors, including two infants. This follows previous deportations of 104 Indians on February 5 and another 116 on Saturday.

Many of the deportees shared harrowing experiences of their journeys through illegal routes, often orchestrated by fraudulent travel agents. Daljit Singh from Punjab's Kurala Kalan village said he was taken to the US through the "dunki" route, a treacherous migration pathway. Others, like Jasnoor Singh from Amritsar district, revealed that their families had spent over Rs 50 lakh to send them abroad. "We sold our properties, commercial vehicles, and one plot of land to raise the money," a family member said.

Mandeep, another deportee, said he was misled by an agent who promised a legal migration process in exchange for Rs 40 lakh. "From Delhi, I was taken to Mumbai, then Nairobi, and onwards to Amsterdam through another nation. From there, we were taken to Suriname. When I reached there, the sub-agents demanded Rs 20 lakh, which was paid back home by my family," he said.

Twenty-year-old Nishan Singh from Kapurthala district detailed the brutal conditions he endured. "We were beaten up, not given food. We spent 16 days in a jungle, surviving mainly on water. Our mobile phones and other items were taken away," he said, adding that his family had spent Rs 40 lakh on his journey.